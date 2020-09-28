Comparing Enviro Technologie (OTCMKTS:EVTND) and Veeco Instruments (OTCMKTS:VECO)

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) and Enviro Technologie (OTCMKTS:EVTND) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Veeco Instruments has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviro Technologie has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

93.6% of Veeco Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Veeco Instruments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Enviro Technologie shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Veeco Instruments and Enviro Technologie, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeco Instruments 0 0 6 0 3.00 Enviro Technologie 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.71%. Given Veeco Instruments’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Veeco Instruments is more favorable than Enviro Technologie.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veeco Instruments and Enviro Technologie’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeco Instruments $419.35 million 1.42 -$78.73 million ($0.35) -34.31 Enviro Technologie $2.82 million 0.30 $590,000.00 N/A N/A

Enviro Technologie has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veeco Instruments.

Profitability

This table compares Veeco Instruments and Enviro Technologie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeco Instruments -12.58% 2.66% 1.22% Enviro Technologie 19.22% -179.91% 33.19%

Summary

Veeco Instruments beats Enviro Technologie on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems. The company sells its process equipment systems for use in the production of a range of microelectronic components, including light emitting diodes, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency filters and amplifiers, power electronics, thin film magnetic heads, and laser diodes; and 3D NAND, DRAM, logic, and other semiconductor devices, as well as for research centers and universities. Veeco Instruments Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

Enviro Technologie Company Profile

Enviro Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

