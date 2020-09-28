Comparing Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) and Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) and Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hecla Mining and Centrus Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hecla Mining 0 7 3 0 2.30 Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hecla Mining currently has a consensus price target of $5.19, suggesting a potential upside of 5.52%. Given Hecla Mining’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hecla Mining is more favorable than Centrus Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.6% of Hecla Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Hecla Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Hecla Mining has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrus Energy has a beta of 3.38, indicating that its stock price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hecla Mining and Centrus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hecla Mining -8.51% -1.21% -0.75% Centrus Energy 22.41% -19.27% 13.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hecla Mining and Centrus Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hecla Mining $673.27 million 3.86 -$99.56 million ($0.13) -37.85 Centrus Energy $209.70 million 0.45 -$16.50 million ($2.54) -3.33

Centrus Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hecla Mining. Hecla Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centrus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hecla Mining beats Centrus Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in southeast Alaska; Lucky Friday mine located in northern Idaho; Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada; and San Sebastian mine located in the city of Durango, Mexico. The company also holds 100% interests in the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada; and Hollister and Midas mines located in Elko County, Nevada. Hecla Mining Company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. Its LEU is a component that is used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

