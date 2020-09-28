Comparing Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) and Medical Connections (NYSE:MCTH)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) and Medical Connections (OTCMKTS:MCTH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

88.4% of Korn Ferry shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Korn Ferry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Korn Ferry and Medical Connections’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korn Ferry $1.98 billion 0.81 $104.95 million $2.91 10.09 Medical Connections N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Korn Ferry has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Connections.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Korn Ferry and Medical Connections, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Korn Ferry 0 2 2 0 2.50 Medical Connections 0 0 0 0 N/A

Korn Ferry currently has a consensus target price of $37.20, indicating a potential upside of 26.66%. Given Korn Ferry’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Korn Ferry is more favorable than Medical Connections.

Profitability

This table compares Korn Ferry and Medical Connections’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korn Ferry 1.70% 8.69% 4.09% Medical Connections N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Korn Ferry has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Connections has a beta of -1.25, suggesting that its share price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Korn Ferry beats Medical Connections on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors. It also offers talent strategy, succession management, and leadership development, as well as rewards, motivation, and engagement solutions to assist clients with their ongoing assessment, compensation, and development of senior executives and management teams. In addition, the company provides various talent acquisition process outsourcing, project recruitment, professional search, talent consulting and employer branding, and individual professional search and consulting services. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Korn/Ferry International and changed its name to Korn Ferry in January 2019. Korn Ferry was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Medical Connections

Medical Connections Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Medical Connections, Inc., a healthcare staffing company, provides staffing services for allied professionals and nurses in the United States. The company offers recruiting and staffing services for permanent and temporary positions, with an option for the clients and candidates to choose the working arrangements. It serves hospitals and other healthcare facilities, such as physician practice groups, skilled nursing facilities, nursing homes, and sports medicine clinics with a range of staffing specialties that include various allied health professionals comprising rehabilitation therapists, speech language therapists, respiratory therapists, and radiation therapy technicians and nurses. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.