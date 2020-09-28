Comparing Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) and Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM)

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) and Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Western Midstream Partners and Altus Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Midstream Partners 3 5 3 0 2.00 Altus Midstream 0 0 0 0 N/A

Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus target price of $12.70, suggesting a potential upside of 64.72%. Given Western Midstream Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Western Midstream Partners is more favorable than Altus Midstream.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Western Midstream Partners and Altus Midstream’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Midstream Partners $2.75 billion 1.25 $697.24 million $1.59 4.85 Altus Midstream $135.80 million 1.31 -$1.34 billion $175.60 0.06

Western Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Midstream. Altus Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Western Midstream Partners has a beta of 3.84, meaning that its share price is 284% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Midstream has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Western Midstream Partners and Altus Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Midstream Partners 14.99% 32.94% 8.45% Altus Midstream -276.06% 1,143.02% 35.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Western Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Altus Midstream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Western Midstream Partners beats Altus Midstream on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Western Gas Equity Partners, LP and changed its name to Western Midstream Partners, LP in February 2019. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Western Midstream Partners, LP is a subsidiary of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks. The company is based in Houston, Texas. Altus Midstream Company is a subsidiary of Apache Midstream LLC.

