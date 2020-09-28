Comparing Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) and Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM)

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) and Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Williams Companies has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Midstream has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Williams Companies and Altus Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williams Companies 1.86% 7.77% 2.70% Altus Midstream -276.06% 1,143.02% 35.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Williams Companies and Altus Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Williams Companies 0 1 13 1 3.00 Altus Midstream 0 0 0 0 N/A

Williams Companies presently has a consensus target price of $23.64, suggesting a potential upside of 18.33%. Given Williams Companies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Williams Companies is more favorable than Altus Midstream.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Williams Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Williams Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Altus Midstream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Williams Companies and Altus Midstream’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Williams Companies $8.20 billion 2.96 $850.00 million $0.99 20.18 Altus Midstream $135.80 million 1.33 -$1.34 billion $175.60 0.06

Williams Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Midstream. Altus Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Williams Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Williams Companies beats Altus Midstream on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio. Its Atlantic-Gulf segment operates Transco, a 9,900-mile interstate natural gas pipeline extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area. It is also involved in the operation of natural gas gathering, processing, and treating; crude oil transportation and production handling; and NGL fractionation assets within the onshore, offshore shelf, and deepwater areas in and around the Gulf Coast states of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. In addition, this segment operates various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines in the Gulf Coast region. The company's West segment operates Northwest Pipeline, an interstate natural gas pipeline system that extends from San Juan basin in northwestern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado through Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington to a point on the Canadian border near Sumas, Washington. This segment is also involved in the operation of natural gas gathering, processing, and treating; and NGL fractionation and storage assets, as well as engages in the NGL and natural gas marketing businesses. The Williams Companies, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks. The company is based in Houston, Texas. Altus Midstream Company is a subsidiary of Apache Midstream LLC.

