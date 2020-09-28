Comparing Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) & BetterLife Pharma (NYSE:BETRF)

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) and BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Zoetis and BetterLife Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoetis 0 9 8 1 2.56 BetterLife Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zoetis presently has a consensus target price of $156.15, suggesting a potential downside of 3.54%. Given Zoetis’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zoetis is more favorable than BetterLife Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Zoetis and BetterLife Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoetis 25.50% 63.89% 14.99% BetterLife Pharma N/A -183.51% -137.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zoetis and BetterLife Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoetis $6.26 billion 12.29 $1.50 billion $3.64 44.48 BetterLife Pharma N/A N/A -$14.78 million N/A N/A

Zoetis has higher revenue and earnings than BetterLife Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of Zoetis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Zoetis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.8% of BetterLife Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Zoetis has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BetterLife Pharma has a beta of -1.1, meaning that its stock price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zoetis beats BetterLife Pharma on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites that include fleas, ticks, and worms. It also provides medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock; and other pharmaceutical products, which comprise allergy and dermatology, pain and sedation, antiemetic, reproductive, and oncology products. In addition, the company offers portable blood and urine analysis systems, and point-of-care diagnostic products, including instruments and reagents, rapid immunoassay tests, reference laboratory kits, and blood glucose monitors; and other non-pharmaceutical products, including nutritionals and agribusiness services, as well as products and services in complementary areas, such as biodevices and genetics. It markets its products to veterinarians, livestock producers, and retail outlets, as well as third-party veterinary distributors through its sales representatives, and technical and veterinary operations specialists. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma, Inc. is an early stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. It also offers drug delivery platform technologies. Its product lines include capsules, tablets, and softgels; bulk powder; stick packs; beverages; oral solutions; lotions, creams, and gels; pet food additives; gum, mints, and candies; and sexual health products. It distributes its product under the Pivot Naturals brand. The company was founded on June 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

