CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of CONMED stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.08. 10,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,476. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.99, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. CONMED has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $116.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.89.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $157.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $359,488.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $360,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at $520,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,585 shares of company stock worth $991,330. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the first quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 44.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

