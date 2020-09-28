ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $548.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.29.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 18,427 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

