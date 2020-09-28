ConocoPhillips (OTCMKTS:RDS/B) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (OTCMKTS:RDS/B) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS RDS/B opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.