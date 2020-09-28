Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CNST has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.20.

Shares of CNST stock opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 19.17, a quick ratio of 19.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $30.52.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 360.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

