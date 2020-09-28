Consumer Edge Downgrades Coty (NYSE:COTY) to Equal Weight

Consumer Edge cut shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Coty from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.44.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.08. Coty has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.39). Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $560.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coty will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,129 shares in the company, valued at $644,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Coty by 53.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the second quarter worth $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coty in the second quarter worth $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Coty in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Coty in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.