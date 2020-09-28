Contrasting Aspira Women's Health (NASDAQ:AWH) and GeneNews (NASDAQ:GNWSF)

Aspira Women's Health (NASDAQ:AWH) and GeneNews (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.9% of Aspira Women's Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Aspira Women's Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Aspira Women's Health has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneNews has a beta of 3.13, suggesting that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aspira Women's Health and GeneNews, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspira Women's Health 0 0 0 0 N/A GeneNews 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aspira Women's Health and GeneNews’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspira Women's Health $4.54 million 62.09 -$15.24 million N/A N/A GeneNews $140,000.00 1,725.21 -$3.48 million N/A N/A

GeneNews has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aspira Women's Health.

Profitability

This table compares Aspira Women's Health and GeneNews’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspira Women's Health -323.40% -177.99% -109.61% GeneNews 217.39% N/A -61.21%

Summary

GeneNews beats Aspira Women's Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspira Women's Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for specific women's health diseases. In addition, the company owns and operates ASPiRA LABS, a lab that specializes in applying biomarker-based technologies to address critical needs in the management of gynecologic cancers and disease. Further, it is developing diagnostic algorithms, as well as a high-risk screening algorithm for patients who are genetically predisposed to ovarian cancer. The company serves physicians, physician office laboratories, and hospital laboratories. The company was formerly known as Vermillion, Inc. and changed its name to Aspira Women's Health Inc. in June 2020. Aspira Women's Health Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

GeneNews Company Profile

GeneNews Limited focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer. GeneNews Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

