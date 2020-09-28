Contrasting BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) & PerkinElmer (OTCMKTS:PKI)

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) and PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of PerkinElmer shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of PerkinElmer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BioForce Nanosciences and PerkinElmer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A PerkinElmer 0 7 7 0 2.50

PerkinElmer has a consensus price target of $94.43, indicating a potential downside of 22.21%. Given PerkinElmer’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PerkinElmer is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Profitability

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and PerkinElmer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioForce Nanosciences N/A -442,575.50% -307,215.56% PerkinElmer 9.87% 18.40% 7.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and PerkinElmer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 954.50 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A PerkinElmer $2.88 billion 4.71 $227.56 million $4.10 29.61

PerkinElmer has higher revenue and earnings than BioForce Nanosciences.

Risk and Volatility

BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PerkinElmer has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PerkinElmer beats BioForce Nanosciences on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioForce Nanosciences

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private labels products with distributors and manufacturing providers. The company sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers, and online under the BioForce Eclipse brand. BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services. It also provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental, food, and industrial markets that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. In addition, this segment offers solutions to farmers and food producers; and analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology and drug discovery. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. PerkinElmer, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

