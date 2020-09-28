Contrasting Carnival (NYSE:CCL) & Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOSSQ)

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) and Hornbeck Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOSSQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Carnival and Hornbeck Offshore Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carnival 5 12 6 0 2.04 Hornbeck Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carnival currently has a consensus price target of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 35.11%. Given Carnival’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carnival is more favorable than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of Carnival shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Carnival shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Carnival and Hornbeck Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carnival -17.53% 0.06% 0.03% Hornbeck Offshore Services -84.69% -16.34% -7.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carnival and Hornbeck Offshore Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carnival $20.83 billion 0.50 $2.99 billion $4.40 3.41 Hornbeck Offshore Services $225.66 million 0.00 -$138.81 million N/A N/A

Carnival has higher revenue and earnings than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Volatility & Risk

Carnival has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hornbeck Offshore Services has a beta of -1.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carnival beats Hornbeck Offshore Services on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. It also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, a tour company in Alaska; and the Canadian Yukon, which owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. In addition, the company is involved in the lease of cruise ships. It sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators. Carnival Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

