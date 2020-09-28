Contrasting Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY) & EVI Industries (OTCMKTS:EVI)

Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY) and EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Epoxy and EVI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epoxy N/A N/A N/A EVI Industries 0.33% 0.91% 0.49%

Epoxy has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVI Industries has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Epoxy and EVI Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epoxy $100,000.00 0.21 -$1.04 million N/A N/A EVI Industries $235.80 million 1.28 $3.74 million N/A N/A

EVI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Epoxy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Epoxy and EVI Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epoxy 0 0 0 0 N/A EVI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.0% of EVI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Epoxy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.6% of EVI Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EVI Industries beats Epoxy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epoxy

Epoxy, Inc., through its subsidiary, Couponz, Inc., develops Epoxy app, an application for iPhone iOS and Android operating systems. Epoxy is a smart phone application designed and created to connect business owners and consumers in order to ease marketing frustrations. It provides businesses the ability to reward customers, share offers, and deliver information about special events to their customers. The company was formerly known as Neohydro Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Epoxy, Inc. in August 2014. Epoxy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; and provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to commercial, industrial, institutional, government, and retail customers. The company was formerly known as EnviroStar, Inc. and changed its name to EVI Industries, Inc. in December 2018. EVI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Miami, Florida.

