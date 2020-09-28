Contrasting Kodiak Sciences (EVER) & Its Rivals

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: EVER) is one of 71 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Kodiak Sciences to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kodiak Sciences’ rivals have a beta of 1.71, meaning that their average stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences -1.67% -9.24% -5.39% Kodiak Sciences Competitors -12.63% -59.35% -6.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kodiak Sciences and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Kodiak Sciences Competitors 1027 3498 6918 324 2.56

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 6.67%. Given Kodiak Sciences’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kodiak Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences $248.81 million -$7.12 million -144.39 Kodiak Sciences Competitors $7.05 billion $1.35 billion 115.16

Kodiak Sciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Sciences. Kodiak Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Kodiak Sciences

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

