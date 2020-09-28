Contrasting Mansfelder Metals (OTCMKTS:MNSF) and Century Aluminum (OTCMKTS:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) and Mansfelder Metals (OTCMKTS:MNSF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

This table compares Century Aluminum and Mansfelder Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Aluminum $1.84 billion 0.35 -$80.80 million ($1.35) -5.27 Mansfelder Metals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mansfelder Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Century Aluminum.

Profitability

This table compares Century Aluminum and Mansfelder Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Aluminum -3.49% -9.50% -4.18% Mansfelder Metals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Century Aluminum and Mansfelder Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Aluminum 0 2 0 0 2.00 Mansfelder Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Century Aluminum currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.61%. Given Century Aluminum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Century Aluminum is more favorable than Mansfelder Metals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.6% of Century Aluminum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Century Aluminum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Mansfelder Metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Century Aluminum has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mansfelder Metals has a beta of -2.94, indicating that its share price is 394% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Mansfelder Metals Company Profile

Mansfelder Metals, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and trading of aluminum products. The company's products include aluminum sheets, foils, strips, and blanks for use by industrial and commercial fabricators of aluminum products. It also produces aluminum foil for food and beverage packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, and technical applications. Mansfelder Metals, Ltd. was formerly known as Cathay Merchant Group, Inc. and it changed its name to Mansfelder Metals, Ltd. in 2004. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.