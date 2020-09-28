Contrasting NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) & nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) and NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of NASDAQ:MYSZ shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of NASDAQ:MYSZ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for nCino and NASDAQ:MYSZ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nCino 0 2 6 0 2.75 NASDAQ:MYSZ 0 0 1 0 3.00

nCino presently has a consensus price target of $93.83, indicating a potential upside of 14.60%. NASDAQ:MYSZ has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.31%. Given NASDAQ:MYSZ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NASDAQ:MYSZ is more favorable than nCino.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares nCino and NASDAQ:MYSZ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nCino N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NASDAQ:MYSZ $60,000.00 125.37 -$5.50 million N/A N/A

nCino has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NASDAQ:MYSZ.

Profitability

This table compares nCino and NASDAQ:MYSZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nCino N/A N/A N/A NASDAQ:MYSZ -6,029.21% -227.45% -136.91%

Summary

NASDAQ:MYSZ beats nCino on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nCino

nCino, Inc., a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions. The company provides solutions for commercial banking, small business lending, retail banking, portfolio analytics, treasury management sales and on boarding, customer engagement, and asset finance and leasing, as well as global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, and credit unions. The company was formerly known as Bankr, LLC. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About NASDAQ:MYSZ

My Size, Inc. develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

