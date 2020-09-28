Contrasting Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) and Applied Science Products (NYSE:APLD)

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) and Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northrop Grumman and Applied Science Products’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrop Grumman $33.84 billion 1.64 $2.25 billion $21.21 15.69 Applied Science Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Northrop Grumman has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Science Products.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Applied Science Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Northrop Grumman has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Science Products has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northrop Grumman and Applied Science Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrop Grumman 6.91% 40.24% 8.92% Applied Science Products N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Northrop Grumman and Applied Science Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrop Grumman 1 2 6 0 2.56 Applied Science Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus price target of $398.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.83%. Given Northrop Grumman’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Northrop Grumman is more favorable than Applied Science Products.

Summary

Northrop Grumman beats Applied Science Products on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services. The Aerospace Systems segment designs, develops, integrates, and produces manned aircrafts, autonomous systems, spacecraft systems, high-energy laser systems, microelectronics, and other systems and sub-systems for use in the areas of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike operations, communications, earth observations, and space science. The Innovation Systems segment designs, develops, integrates, and produces flights, armaments, and space systems. It offers launch vehicles and related propulsion systems; missile products and defense electronics; precision weapons, armament systems, and ammunitions; satellites and associated space components and services; and advanced aerospace structures. The Mission Systems segment offers products and services that include C4ISR systems; radar, electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR), and acoustic sensors; electronic warfare systems; cyber solutions; space systems; intelligence processing systems; air and missile defense integration systems; navigation systems; and shipboard missiles and encapsulated payload launch systems. The Technology Services segment provides logistic solutions that supports the full life cycle of platforms and systems. Its products and services include software and system sustainment; modernization of platform and associated subsystems; advanced training solutions; and integrated logistics support. Northrop Grumman Corporation was founded in 1939 and is based in Falls Church, Virginia.

About Applied Science Products

Applied Science Products, Inc., through its subsidiary, Advanced Plasma Products, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing a range of products based upon the patented one atmosphere uniform glow discharge plasma (OAUGDP) technology. The OAUGDP is a technology that allows the production of plasma in air at atmospheric conditions with very low power input and no requirement for vacuum equipment. The company principally offers the TriClean Pro, an air purification product that filters and destroys airborne contaminants, such as bacteria, viruses, allergens mold spores, and odors; and is used in hospitals, assisted living facilities, doctor's offices, athletic facilities, day care centers, hotels, and office buildings. Its products under development include air purification products, disinfection products, medical instrument sterilizers, flow control actuators, and medical waste disinfection products. The company was formerly known as Flight Safety Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Science Products, Inc. in December 2009. Applied Science Products, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee.

