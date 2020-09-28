Contrasting Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) & Able Energy (NASDAQ:ABLE)

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) and Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Machinery and Able Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Machinery 1.32% 5.86% 2.07% Able Energy N/A N/A N/A

Titan Machinery has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Able Energy has a beta of 10.48, indicating that its stock price is 948% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.3% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Titan Machinery and Able Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Machinery $1.31 billion 0.22 $13.95 million $0.79 16.33 Able Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Titan Machinery has higher revenue and earnings than Able Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Titan Machinery and Able Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Machinery 0 1 1 0 2.50 Able Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Titan Machinery currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.28%. Given Titan Machinery’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Titan Machinery is more favorable than Able Energy.

Summary

Titan Machinery beats Able Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc. owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers. Its agricultural equipment includes machinery and attachments for use in the production of food, fiber, feed grain, and renewable energy; and home and garden applications, as well as maintenance of commercial, residential, and government properties. The company's construction equipment comprise heavy construction machinery, light industrial machinery for commercial and residential construction, road and highway construction machinery, and mining operations equipment. It also sells maintenance and replacement parts. In addition, the company offers repair and maintenance services that include warranty repairs, off-site and on-site repair services, scheduling off-season maintenance services, and notifying customers of periodic service requirements; and training programs to customers. Further, it rents equipment; and provides ancillary equipment support services. The company operates in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, the United States; and Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, Serbia, and Ukraine, Europe. Titan Machinery Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota.

Able Energy Company Profile

Able Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of retail services. The company was founded on March 13, 1997 and is headquartered in Rockaway, NJ.

