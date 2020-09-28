Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Update

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, an increase of 415.5% from the August 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CTSDF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,018. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.84.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from $2.35 to $2.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.