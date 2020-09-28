Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,300 shares, an increase of 538.6% from the August 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 606,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Savior LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 12.8% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of CLM opened at $10.67 on Monday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.1853 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

