Cosmos (ATOM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $197.32 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.95 or 0.00045460 BTC on exchanges including Coinone, Hotbit, GDAC and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $197.32 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,884.22 or 0.99984211 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001639 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000715 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00152699 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 261,453,165 coins and its circulating supply is 203,668,562 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Coinone, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

