Cosmos Trading 4% Higher This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $988.01 million and $120.02 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $4.85 or 0.00044454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, GDAC, BitForex and Coinone.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,906.56 or 0.99927559 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001671 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000724 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00141021 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001124 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 261,418,077 coins and its circulating supply is 203,633,474 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Coinone, BitForex and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

