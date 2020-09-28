CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSGP. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CoStar Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $820.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $840.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 14.01 and a quick ratio of 14.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $829.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $703.82. CoStar Group has a one year low of $500.24 and a one year high of $939.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total transaction of $13,217,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $6,608,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,599 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,114 over the last 90 days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 782,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

