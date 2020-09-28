Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $359.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $342.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $342.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.93. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $363.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $151.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,240.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,919 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 144.2% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

