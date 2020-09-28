Coty (NYSE:COTY) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Citigroup currently has $3.25 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $3.10.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COTY. ValuEngine upgraded Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Consumer Edge cut Coty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Coty from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.44.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.08. Coty has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $13.42.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $560.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 50,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,864.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Coty by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,788,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,628,000 after purchasing an additional 570,498 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Coty by 18,099.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,655,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,980,000 after purchasing an additional 15,569,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Coty by 14.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,255,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,560 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Coty by 56.4% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 13,012,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,292 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coty by 43.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,020,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

