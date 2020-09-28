COVA Hits Market Capitalization of $549,075.04 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. Over the last week, COVA has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One COVA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. COVA has a total market capitalization of $549,075.04 and approximately $801,971.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00242577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00098949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00039444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.59 or 0.01552557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00192593 BTC.

About COVA

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

