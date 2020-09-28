Covesting (COV) Price Up 1.2% This Week

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and $15,911.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00254871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00041490 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00097320 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.39 or 0.01592408 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00187983 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

