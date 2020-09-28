Covesting Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40,408.00 (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $40,408.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001828 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00243461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00099610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00039580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.29 or 0.01550977 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00193832 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

