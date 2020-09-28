Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

In other news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $1,092,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,741 shares in the company, valued at $36,352.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Covetrus by 956.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Covetrus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Covetrus by 399.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.72. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $25.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.90 million. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. Covetrus’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Covetrus will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

