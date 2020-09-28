CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) & Astronics (NYSE:ATRO) Head-To-Head Survey

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) and Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CPI Aerostructures and Astronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPI Aerostructures 4.79% -60.76% 7.64% Astronics -18.79% -0.93% -0.43%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CPI Aerostructures and Astronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CPI Aerostructures 0 0 0 0 N/A Astronics 1 2 0 0 1.67

Astronics has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 115.71%. Given Astronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Astronics is more favorable than CPI Aerostructures.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CPI Aerostructures and Astronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPI Aerostructures $87.52 million 0.39 -$4.45 million N/A N/A Astronics $772.70 million 0.33 $52.02 million $0.91 9.00

Astronics has higher revenue and earnings than CPI Aerostructures.

Volatility and Risk

CPI Aerostructures has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astronics has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.3% of CPI Aerostructures shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Astronics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of CPI Aerostructures shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Astronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Astronics beats CPI Aerostructures on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts. In addition, it operates as a subcontractor for defense contractors and commercial contractors, as well as a contractor for the United States Department of Defense. Further, the company offers engineering, program management, supply chain management, kitting, and MRO services. Additionally, it offers welding services and metal fabrications; and electromechanical systems, harness and cable assemblies, electronic equipment, and printed circuit boards, as well as manufactures radio frequency interference/electro-magnetic interference for electronic components. The company was formerly known as Consortium of Precision Industries, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Aerostructures, Inc. in July 1992. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edgewood, New York.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products. This segment serves airframe manufacturers (OEM) that build aircraft for the commercial, military, and general aviation markets; suppliers; and aircraft operators, such as airlines and branches of the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration and airport operators. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains automated test systems that support the semiconductor, aerospace, communications, and weapons test systems, as well as training and simulation devices for commercial and military applications. It serves OEMs and prime government contractors for electronics and military products. The company also provides cabin management and in-flight entertainment systems for a range of aircraft, as well as design consultancy services for the aerospace industry. Astronics Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

