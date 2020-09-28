Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) vs. Identiv (OTCMKTS:INVE) Critical Comparison

Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) and Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Creative Technology and Identiv’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Technology $66.07 million 1.85 $40.42 million N/A N/A Identiv $83.75 million 1.31 -$1.15 million ($0.14) -43.93

Creative Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Identiv.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.0% of Identiv shares are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of Creative Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Identiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Creative Technology has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Identiv has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Technology and Identiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Technology N/A N/A N/A Identiv -7.35% -13.17% -6.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Creative Technology and Identiv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Identiv 0 0 5 0 3.00

Identiv has a consensus target price of $7.88, indicating a potential upside of 28.05%. Given Identiv’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Identiv is more favorable than Creative Technology.

Summary

Creative Technology beats Identiv on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Creative Technology Company Profile

Creative Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes digital entertainment products worldwide. The company primarily offers digitized sound and video boards, computers, and related multimedia and personal digital entertainment products. It also provides amplifiers, speakers, sound cards, gaming headsets, headphones, peripherals, accessories, software products, sound blasters, mice and keyboards, and others. In addition, the company offers multimedia solutions for personal computers and personal digital entertainment products. It markets its products and solutions to consumers and system integrators through a distribution network, including traditional marketing channels, original equipment manufacturers, and the Internet. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc. operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle. The Identity segment provides smart card readers, which include various contact, contactless, portable, and mobile smart card readers, as well as tokens and terminals to enable logical access, and security and identification applications, such as national ID, payment, e-health, and e-government. The company also offers near field communication and radio frequency identification products, including inlays and inlay-based; labels and tags, as well as other radio frequency and integrated circuits components for use in various applications, such as virtual reality, games, loyalty cards, mobile payment systems, transit and event ticketing, and brand authenticity foe pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, hospital resource management, cold-chain management, and others; and access cards. It markets and sells its products through original equipment manufacturers, dealers, systems integrators, value added resellers, resellers, and Internet, as well as directly to end users. The company was formerly known as Identive Group, Inc. and changed its name to Identiv, Inc. in May 2014. Identiv, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

