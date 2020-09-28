Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Air France KLM (EPA:AF) a €2.20 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AF. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €3.15 ($3.71) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.72 ($5.56).

Shares of AF opened at €2.96 ($3.48) on Friday. Air France KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($17.24). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €3.76 and a 200-day moving average of €4.31.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

