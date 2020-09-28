Credit Suisse Group Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $112.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush cut shares of Darden Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.48.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $97.17 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $124.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -242.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.21.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 29.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,550,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,156,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,262,000 after buying an additional 385,441 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 9.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,649,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,512,000 after acquiring an additional 302,365 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 23.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,332,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,466,000 after acquiring an additional 628,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $175,634,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.