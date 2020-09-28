Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€145.00” Price Target for Siemens (FRA:SIE)

Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SIE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €146.00 ($171.76) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €130.29 ($153.29).

FRA:SIE opened at €111.68 ($131.39) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €116.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €98.65. Siemens has a 52 week low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 52 week high of €133.39 ($156.93).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

