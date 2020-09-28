Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€30.00” Price Target for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)

Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRA. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €46.37 ($54.55).

Shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock opened at €33.54 ($39.46) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.98. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12-month low of €59.33 ($69.80) and a 12-month high of €97.26 ($114.42).

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

