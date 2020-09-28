Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€30.00” Price Target for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)

Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRA. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €46.37 ($54.55).

Shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock opened at €33.54 ($39.46) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.98. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12-month low of €59.33 ($69.80) and a 12-month high of €97.26 ($114.42).

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

