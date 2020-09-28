Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€4.60” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.70 ($6.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.10 ($8.35).

ETR:LHA opened at €7.05 ($8.29) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.78. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a twelve month high of €17.95 ($21.12).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

