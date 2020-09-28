Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€4.60” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.70 ($6.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.10 ($8.35).

ETR:LHA opened at €7.05 ($8.29) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.78. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a twelve month high of €17.95 ($21.12).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.