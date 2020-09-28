Credit Suisse Group Upgrades JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on JinkoSolar from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.72.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $35.67.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 9.86%. JinkoSolar’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in JinkoSolar by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,429,000 after buying an additional 492,914 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

