Creditcoin Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $334.40 million and $3.63 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00005389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00045520 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,922.65 or 0.99945237 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000721 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00141428 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001120 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,471,478 coins and its circulating supply is 567,790,329 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

Creditcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

