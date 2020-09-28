Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Short Interest Update

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NWVCF opened at $0.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.65.
About Cresco Labs
