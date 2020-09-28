CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Short Interest Update

CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a growth of 279.4% from the August 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.09. 871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,445. CRH Medical has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million.

In other CRH Medical news, President James Kreger sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $26,532.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 666.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 770,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 669,548 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in CRH Medical by 14.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,105,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 388,070 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in CRH Medical during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRH Medical in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CRH Medical by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,085,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 99,440 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CRH Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CRH Medical from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CRH Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CRH Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CRH Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

