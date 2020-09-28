Critical Analysis: Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) & Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX)

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) and Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

14.8% of Delek Logistics Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Noble Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Delek Logistics Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. Noble Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Delek Logistics Partners pays out 137.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Noble Midstream Partners pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Delek Logistics Partners has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Delek Logistics Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and Noble Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delek Logistics Partners 0 3 0 0 2.00 Noble Midstream Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00

Delek Logistics Partners currently has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.48%. Noble Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 29.78%. Given Delek Logistics Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Delek Logistics Partners is more favorable than Noble Midstream Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Delek Logistics Partners and Noble Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek Logistics Partners 20.59% -110.23% 13.37% Noble Midstream Partners 18.95% 20.39% 8.55%

Risk and Volatility

Delek Logistics Partners has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Midstream Partners has a beta of 3.68, suggesting that its stock price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Delek Logistics Partners and Noble Midstream Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek Logistics Partners $583.99 million 1.43 $96.75 million $2.61 10.66 Noble Midstream Partners $703.80 million 0.91 $160.00 million $3.08 2.31

Noble Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Delek Logistics Partners. Noble Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delek Logistics Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Delek Logistics Partners beats Noble Midstream Partners on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties. This segment operates approximately 400 miles of crude oil transportation pipelines; 406 miles of refined product pipelines; and approximately 600 miles of crude oil gathering and trunk lines with an aggregate of approximately 9.6 million barrels of active shell capacity. The Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling segment provides wholesale marketing, transporting, storing, and terminalling services related to refined products to independent third parties. Delek Logistics GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Delek Logistics Partners, LP was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is a subsidiary of Delek US Holdings, Inc.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. It operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas. Noble Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of Noble Energy, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.