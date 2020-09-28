Critical Analysis: Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) versus Laboratory Corp. of America (NASDAQ:LH)

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) and Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Progenity and Laboratory Corp. of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenity N/A N/A N/A Laboratory Corp. of America 3.16% 14.39% 5.91%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Progenity and Laboratory Corp. of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenity 0 0 4 0 3.00 Laboratory Corp. of America 0 2 14 0 2.88

Progenity currently has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 52.95%. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus price target of $214.94, indicating a potential upside of 15.73%. Given Progenity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Progenity is more favorable than Laboratory Corp. of America.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Progenity and Laboratory Corp. of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Laboratory Corp. of America $11.55 billion 1.57 $823.80 million $11.32 16.41

Laboratory Corp. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Progenity.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Progenity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Laboratory Corp. of America shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Laboratory Corp. of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Laboratory Corp. of America beats Progenity on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women. The company also provides pediatric testing services. Progenity, Inc. was formerly known as Ascendant MDX, Inc. and changed its name to Progenity, Inc. in November, 2013. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California with a laboratory in Ann Arbor, Michigan. It has a bill payment location in Detroit, Michigan.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests. The company also provides testing services in the areas of women's health, allergy, diagnostic genetics, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, endocrinology, oncology, coagulation, pharmacogenetics, toxicology, and medical drug monitoring; and esoteric testing, cancer diagnostics, and other complex procedures. In addition, it provides technology-enabled solutions, including a suite of applications to enable patients, healthcare providers, health systems, accountable care organizations, and insurers with convenient and secure access to LCD's data and services, as well as billing for laboratory services. Further, it offers end-to-end drug development, medical device, and diagnostic development solutions from research to clinical development and commercial market access. The company primarily serves managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, governmental agencies, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, academic institutions, and independent clinical laboratories. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has collaborations with the Boston University, Columbia University, Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, The Mount Sinai Hospital, the University of Tennessee, Yale University, and QIAGEN N.V. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

