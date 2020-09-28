Critical Comparison: EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) & Alliant Energy (OTCMKTS:LNT)

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) and EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EuroSite Power has a beta of -0.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

74.4% of Alliant Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Alliant Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alliant Energy and EuroSite Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliant Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 EuroSite Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alliant Energy presently has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.06%. Given Alliant Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alliant Energy is more favorable than EuroSite Power.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alliant Energy and EuroSite Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliant Energy $3.65 billion 3.51 $567.40 million $2.31 22.23 EuroSite Power $4.47 million 0.40 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

Alliant Energy has higher revenue and earnings than EuroSite Power.

Profitability

This table compares Alliant Energy and EuroSite Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliant Energy 18.37% 12.30% 3.88% EuroSite Power -12.77% -4.59% -3.92%

Summary

Alliant Energy beats EuroSite Power on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation, through its other subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2019, IPL supplied electricity to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas to 225,000 retail customers; and WPL supplied electricity to 480,000 retail customers and natural gas to 195,000 retail customers. It offers electric utility services to retail customers in the farming, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, chemical, and packaging industries. In addition, the company holds investments in various businesses, which provide freight services through a short-line railway between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Iowa; a barge terminal and hauling services on the Mississippi River; customized supply chain solutions; freight and logistics brokering services; and other transfer and storage services. Further, it owns a 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and a 225 MW wind farm located in Oklahoma. Alliant Energy Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

EuroSite Power Company Profile

EuroSite Power Inc., owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.