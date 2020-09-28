Critical Comparison: FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM) versus America’s Car-Mart (OTCMKTS:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) and FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares America’s Car-Mart and FFP Marketing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America’s Car-Mart $744.61 million 0.80 $51.34 million $7.39 11.82 FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

America’s Car-Mart has higher revenue and earnings than FFP Marketing.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.4% of America’s Car-Mart shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of America’s Car-Mart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of FFP Marketing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares America’s Car-Mart and FFP Marketing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America’s Car-Mart 7.28% 18.49% 8.73% FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for America’s Car-Mart and FFP Marketing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America’s Car-Mart 0 1 2 0 2.67 FFP Marketing 0 0 0 0 N/A

America’s Car-Mart presently has a consensus target price of $134.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.46%. Given America’s Car-Mart’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe America’s Car-Mart is more favorable than FFP Marketing.

Risk and Volatility

America’s Car-Mart has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFP Marketing has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

America’s Car-Mart beats FFP Marketing on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

FFP Marketing Company Profile

FFP Marketing Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores with gas station. It also retails motor fuel, merchandise, and ancillary products and services at convenience stores, and truck stop. The company operates motor fuel terminal and processing facility. The convenience stores sell groceries, tobacco product, take-out food and beverages, dairy products, and non-food merchandise, such as money order, telephone calling cards, lottery tickets, health and beauty aid, magazines, and motor fuel. The company sells motor fuel on a wholesale basis to independent, regional chain and end user, such as contractors, operators of vehicle fleet, and public utilities. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

