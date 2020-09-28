Critical Contrast: Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) & BG Staffing (OTCMKTS:BGSF)

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) and BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tapinator and BG Staffing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tapinator 0 0 0 0 N/A BG Staffing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tapinator and BG Staffing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tapinator $3.76 million 0.46 N/A N/A N/A BG Staffing $294.31 million 0.30 $13.25 million $1.67 5.10

BG Staffing has higher revenue and earnings than Tapinator.

Volatility & Risk

Tapinator has a beta of 3.06, suggesting that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BG Staffing has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.9% of BG Staffing shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of Tapinator shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of BG Staffing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tapinator and BG Staffing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tapinator N/A N/A N/A BG Staffing 1.27% 20.86% 11.35%

Summary

BG Staffing beats Tapinator on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc. develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 mobile gaming titles, such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, and Crypto Trillionaire. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc. provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions to client partners; and finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel. Its client partners include Fortune 500 companies, and medium and small companies, as well as consulting firms that engage in systems integration projects. The Light Industrial segment offers skilled and unskilled field talent to manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and call center client partners. It has 12 branch offices and 15 on-site locations operating in 7 states. The company was formerly known as LTN Staffing, LLC and changed its name to BG Staffing, Inc. in November 2013. BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

