Critical Review: Bontex (OTCMKTS:BOTX) versus Avery Dennison (OTCMKTS:AVY)

Bontex (OTCMKTS:BOTX) and Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bontex and Avery Dennison, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bontex 0 0 0 0 N/A Avery Dennison 0 7 5 0 2.42

Avery Dennison has a consensus price target of $126.60, suggesting a potential upside of 3.82%. Given Avery Dennison’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avery Dennison is more favorable than Bontex.

Risk and Volatility

Bontex has a beta of -5.24, meaning that its share price is 624% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avery Dennison has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of Avery Dennison shares are held by institutional investors. 55.0% of Bontex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Avery Dennison shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bontex and Avery Dennison’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bontex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avery Dennison $7.07 billion 1.44 $303.60 million $6.60 18.48

Avery Dennison has higher revenue and earnings than Bontex.

Profitability

This table compares Bontex and Avery Dennison’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bontex N/A N/A N/A Avery Dennison 7.68% 45.88% 9.38%

Summary

Avery Dennison beats Bontex on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bontex Company Profile

Bontex Inc. manufactures and supplies specialty composite materials to customers worldwide. It offers cellulose board and light gauge products comprising cellulose fibers for products, such as visors, brims, and size bands for headwear, as well as insoles for footwear products; and treated elastomeric wet web impregnated substrates to resist mold type growth that causes odor in luggage. The company also provides non woven boards; and Strobel products. Its cellulose board and light gauge products are PVC, PU, or special size coated as per custom needs. The company's products are used in hiking/performance, work/safety, sport performance, men's dress, casual men's, casual women's, women's fashion, kids, and luggage/visor board/handbag applications. Bontex Inc. was formerly known as Georgia Bonded Fibers, Inc. and changed its name to Bontex Inc. in 1996. The company was founded in 1946 and is based in Buena Vista, Virginia with research and development, manufacturing, converting, and warehousing facilities primarily in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, India, and the Americas.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films. It provides its products to the home and personal care, beer and beverage, durables, pharmaceutical, wine and spirits, and food market segments; architectural, commercial sign, digital printing, and other related market segments; construction, automotive, and fleet transportation market segments, as well as traffic and safety applications; and sign shops, commercial printers, and designers. The company's Retail Branding and Information Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells creative services, brand embellishments, graphic tickets, tags and labels, and sustainable packaging solutions; item-level radio-frequency identification solutions; visibility and loss prevention solutions; price ticketing and marking solutions; care, content, and country of origin compliance solutions; and brand protection and security solutions. It serves retailers, brand owners, apparel manufacturers, distributors, and industrial customers. The company's Industrial and Healthcare Materials segment offers tapes and fasteners; medical pressure-sensitive adhesive based materials and products; and performance polymers under the Fasson, Avery Dennison, Vancive, and Yongle brands. It serves the automotive, electronics, building and construction, other industrial, and personal care markets, as well as medical device manufacturers, converters, clinicians, and patients. The company was formerly known as Avery International Corporation and changed its name to Avery Dennison Corporation in 1990. Avery Dennison Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

