Critical Review: HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) versus Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) and HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of HireQuest shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of HireQuest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Cross Country Healthcare has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HireQuest has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and HireQuest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cross Country Healthcare 0 3 1 0 2.25 HireQuest 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 19.42%. Given Cross Country Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cross Country Healthcare is more favorable than HireQuest.

Profitability

This table compares Cross Country Healthcare and HireQuest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cross Country Healthcare -2.41% 6.34% 2.67% HireQuest -14.02% 6.79% 4.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cross Country Healthcare and HireQuest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cross Country Healthcare $822.22 million 0.29 -$57.71 million $0.15 42.80 HireQuest $15.88 million 6.59 -$290,000.00 N/A N/A

HireQuest has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cross Country Healthcare.

Summary

Cross Country Healthcare beats HireQuest on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments. It serves public and private acute care and non-acute care hospitals, government facilities, public and charter schools, outpatient clinics, ambulatory care facilities, physician practice groups, retailers, and other healthcare providers under the Cross Country Staffing, Mediscan, and DirectEd brands. The Physician Staffing segment provides physicians in various specialties, certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants under the Medical Doctor Associates brand as independent contractors on temporary assignments at various healthcare facilities, such as acute and non-acute care facilities, medical group practices, government facilities, and managed care organizations. The Other Human Capital Management Services segment offers retained and contingent search services for physicians, healthcare executives, nurses, advanced practice, and allied health professionals. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia. It serves small businesses and large corporate enterprises in the manufacturing, warehousing, construction, disaster recovery, hospitality, recycling, logistics, auctioneering, landscaping, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Command Center, Inc. and changed its name to HireQuest, Inc. in September 2019. HireQuest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

