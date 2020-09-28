Critical Review: Myomo (NYSE:MYO) and Wound Management Technologies (NYSE:WNDM)

Myomo (NYSE:MYO) and Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Myomo has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wound Management Technologies has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Myomo and Wound Management Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myomo $3.84 million 4.40 -$10.71 million ($19.35) -0.24 Wound Management Technologies $5.84 million 1,058.41 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

Wound Management Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Myomo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Myomo and Wound Management Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myomo 0 1 0 0 2.00 Wound Management Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Myomo presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.91%. Given Myomo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Myomo is more favorable than Wound Management Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Myomo and Wound Management Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myomo -316.37% -180.04% -122.05% Wound Management Technologies -10.28% -39.28% -21.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Myomo shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Myomo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 75.4% of Wound Management Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wound Management Technologies beats Myomo on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc., a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community. Its products are designed to help restore function in individuals with neuromuscular conditions due to brachial plexus injury, stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and other neurological disorders. The company sells its products to orthotics and prosthetics providers, the Veterans Health Administration, rehabilitation hospitals, and distributors. Myomo, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Wound Management Technologies Company Profile

WNDM Medical Inc. develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc. in April 2017. WNDM Medical Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

